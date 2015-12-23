ABU DHABI Dec 23 Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(ADNOC) plans to set up an international arm to invest in oil
and gas firms abroard, the al-Ittihad newspaper reported on
Wednesday citing the official gazette.
The new firm ADNOC International Limited, formed after
legislation from the UAE's president, will be capitalised at $1
billion. It will be independent from the mother company but
fully owned by ADNOC and will be based in the UAE's capital Abu
Dhabi.
It will invest in, own and run oil and gas firms and assets
for exploration, drilling and production as well as marketing,
refining and distribution outside Abu Dhabi but it will also
conduct activities in the emirate, from which comes the bulk of
oil production of the OPEC's third largest producer.
The report did not say when the company will start
operations.
