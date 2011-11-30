* ADNOC mulls offering 10 ppm sulphur diesel for exports
* Lack of export markets for 10 ppm in the Mideast deters
the company
* ADNOC offering $1.90 a barrel in jet 2012 term talks
By Jessica Jaganathan and Humeyra Pamuk
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, Nov 30 State-owned Abu
Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is likely to skip gasoil exports
for the first quarter of next year as the company is still
considering plans to offer a higher grade of gas oil, industry
sources said on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi, the main crude producer in OPEC member the United
Arab Emirates, plans to switch the country's diesel fuel supply
to only ultra low-sulphur diesel by 2012, according to a
strategic plan put in place for 2009 to 2013, in a bid to align
itself with the global trend of shifting towards cleaner fuels.
ADNOC has communicated its intention to offer gasoil cargoes
with a 10 ppm sulphur content to its export customers through
term contracts.
However, traders and industry sources based in the Middle
East and Singapore said the refiner appears to have delayed its
term negotiations for next year due to uncertainty involving the
specifications of the 10 ppm sulphur gasoil.
"Their expectation is that this region would slowly shift to
10 ppm as well," said a source with knowledge of the issue and
how is based in Abu Dhabi.
"But currently no government would be taking 10 ppm for
their domestic market so if they decide to produce 10 ppm that
means they will have to find new markets for it."
Currently, ADNOC has term contracts to export about 600,000
tonnes of 5,000 ppm sulphur gasoil over January to December to
unspecified buyers.
It also has a separate term to supply domestic refiners
Emirates General Petroleum Corp (Emarat) and Emirates National
Oil Company (ENOC) with the low sulphur gasoil, also known as
500 ppm.
"The most obvious question is if they shift to 10 ppm how
can they continue to supply to Emarat and ENOC which buy 500
ppm. There must be a change to the law or regulations to do
that," the source in Abu Dhabi added.
With limited outlets in the Middle East for the 10ppm
sulphur gasoil grade, the refiner was trying to meet the
specifications required by customers in new markets, especially
in Europe, sources said.
Diesel exports to Europe have to meet very stringent
criteria, one of which is the cold properties in the fuel used
as heating oil in winter.
"They might continue to offer 500 ppm sulphur gasoil next
year but looks like it's not certain yet," a trading source
based in the Middle East.
ADNOC will have a partial shutdown at its Ruwais refinery
for maintenance in the first quarter of next year, with the
crude distillation unit out for about 30-35 days possibly from
January.
This could be a factor delaying the term negotiations, a
second trading source said.
SHUTDOWN IN JANUARY
Term negotiations for jet fuel contracts, however, are
proceeding as normal, traders added.
ADNOC was heard to have lowered its offer for 2012 jet fuel
term contracts to a premium of about $1.90 a barrel to benchmark
Middle East quotes, from the initial $2.10 a barrel it was
seeking, trading sources said.
Buyers, however, are standing firm at premiums of about
$1.80 a barrel, which is closer to recent term negotiations
settled by Kuwait Petroleum Corp and Bahrain Petroleum Corp,
they added.
"That is a high number, I don't think they would attract
much interest with that," said a middle distillates trader based
in the Gulf.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)