FRANKFURT, July 22 German real estate group ADO Properties is guiding investors to expect an issue price at the low end of the range it has given, two sources familiar with the deal said.

ADO has told investors to expect an offer price of 20 euros ($21.85) a share in its initial public offering planned for Thursday, they said.

The group had postponed its IPO citing market volatility caused by the Greece crisis, but revived the plans earlier this week, offering its shares in a range of 20-25 euros apiece through an accelerated book-building . ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)