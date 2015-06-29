BRIEF-Barclays CEO staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 pct of vote
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote
FRANKFURT, June 29 German real-estate company Ado Properties postponed its initial public offering until further notice due to market volatility caused by the Greece crisis, it said on Monday.
Ado had aimed to raise at least 400 million euros ($444 million) from the listing planned for Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday morning as heavyweight energy stocks rose with higher oil prices, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors.