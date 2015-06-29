FRANKFURT, June 29 German real-estate company Ado Properties postponed its initial public offering until further notice due to market volatility caused by the Greece crisis, it said on Monday.

Ado had aimed to raise at least 400 million euros ($444 million) from the listing planned for Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)