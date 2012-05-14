May 14 Adobe Systems Inc, maker of
Photoshop and Acrobat software, has appointed three new members
from technology and media companies to its board of directors.
The company said on Monday that it added Cisco Systems Inc
chief financial officer Frank Calderoni, Comcast
Venture's managing director, Amy Banse, and Laura
Desmond, global head of the Starcom MediaVest Group, to the
board.
That raises the number of board members to 12 from 9, the
company said.
"Amy Banse, Frank Calderoni and Laura Desmond bring deep
expertise in media and technology to our board, which are
critical to our mission of being the category leader in digital
media and digital marketing," John Warnock and Chuck Geschke,
co-chairmen of the Adobe board said in a statement.
Adobe, the biggest maker of design software, reported slower
first quarter revenue growth in March as sales of its widely
used Creative Suite software fell, missing its forecasts, ahead
of widely anticipated product launches.
Analysts are increasingly concerned the Web-based
subscription service, known as Creative Cloud, will hurt Adobe's
financial growth over at least the short term.
In November, Adobe said it planned to lay off more than 7
percent of its workforce and take a charge of up to $94 million
as part of a restructuring to focus on core businesses such as
digital media and marketing.