BOSTON Nov 14 Adobe Systems Inc shut
down a website where customers share information about using its
Connect online conferencing service after the software maker
discovered it had been compromised in a data breach.
The company, whose software is frequently targeted by
computer hackers because it is widely used to publish digital
documents, said on Wednesday that it would reset passwords of
the approximately 150,000 members of the site, Connectusers.com.
Adobe said its Connect web conferencing service and other
company sites were not breached.
News of the breach surfaced on Tuesday when a hacker claimed
in a posting on the Internet to have stolen log-in credentials
of 150,000 Adobe customers and partners.
The hacker, who claimed to be from Egypt, released 644
records from the site, including emails, saying the release was
done to point out that Adobe is slow in fixing security
problems.
The hacker also promised to release data stolen from Yahoo
Inc. A Yahoo spokeswoman did not respond to a request
for comment.
The Adobe breach was discovered a week after Russian
security firm Group-IB said it had uncovered a flaw in Adobe's
Reader software that criminals are currently exploiting to
attack PCs by infecting them with malicious PDF documents.
Adobe spokeswoman Wiebke Lips said the company is still
reviewing that report, though it has not yet received samples of
malicious code discovered by Group-IB.