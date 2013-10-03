BOSTON Oct 3 Adobe Systems Inc said on
Thursday it was the victim of sophisticated cyber attacks on its
networks by hackers who accessed data belonging to millions of
customers along with the source code to some of its popular
software titles.
Chief Security Officer Brad Arkin said in a statement that
the company believes the attackers accessed Adobe customer IDs
and encrypted passwords and removed data relating to 2.9 million
Adobe customers. That information includes customer names,
encrypted payment card numbers, expiration dates and information
relating to orders, he said.
He said they also accessed the source code for several Adobe
software titles including Acrobat, ColdFusion and ColdFusion
Builder.
KrebsOnSecurity, a cyber security news site, reported
earlier on Thursday that a week ago it found what appeared to be
a massive trove of Adobe's source code on the server of hackers
believed to be responsible for breaches at three major U.S. data
providers.
It said it discovered the code while conducting an
investigation into breaches at Dun & Bradstreet Corp,
Altegrity Inc's Kroll Background America Inc and Reed
Elsevier's LexisNexis Inc. Those attacks were
disclosed on Sept. 25.