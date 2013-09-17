Sept 17 Adobe Systems Inc, known for
its Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported an 8 percent drop
in quarterly revenue but exceeded its forecast of paid
subscriber additions, sending its shares up 4 percent in trading
after the bell.
The company added 331,000 paid subscribers in the third
quarter to Creative Cloud, the subscription-based version of its
flagship software package, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator
and Flash, ending the quarter with 1.3 million paid subscribers.
Adobe said in June it expects the addition to paid
subscribers for Creative Cloud in the third quarter to top the
221,000 subscribers it added in the second.
Net income fell to $83 million, or 16 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $201.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 32 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $995.1 million from $1.08 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)