June 16 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported an 8.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers subscribed to its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud software suites.

The company's net income rose to $147.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 29, from $88.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.16 billion from $1.07 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)