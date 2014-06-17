June 17 Adobe Systems Inc, the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by higher subscription sales of its Creative Cloud and Marketing Cloud suites.

The company's net income rose to $88.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 30, from $76.5 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 30 cents per share.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $1.07 billion. Analysts on average had expected $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)