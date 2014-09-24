By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING, Sept 24
BEIJING, Sept 24 Computer software maker Adobe
Systems Inc will shut its Chinese research and
development arm, as U.S. technology firms face an increasingly
hostile government in the world's second-biggest economy.
The California-based company will maintain its China sales
offices, Adobe said in an e-mail to Reuters on Wednesday, but
research and development (R&D) operations will cease by the end
of December.
Lay-offs have already begun and will affect more around 300
people, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Foreign companies, particularly U.S. technology firms, have
come under increasing scrutiny in China as Beijing pushes hard
on information security in the wake of last year's cyber
espionage revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
The government has also ramped up investigations into
foreign companies operating in China, wielding a 2008
anti-monopoly law to probe numerous firms' local practices.
Western business lobbies have labelled the tactic as
protectionism.
"The overall climate in China against Western enterprises
has been quite negative and that's one of the major reasons,"
said the person, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
The closure of Adobe's China R&D arm is also affected by
rampant software piracy in the country, as well as the company's
shift towards a cloud-based software-as-a-service business model
and away from one-off boxed sales of software and licences, the
person familiar with the situation said.
"Adobe's presence in China will be focused on market
development activities moving forward, and it will be dissolving
and closing its research and development (R&D) branch there,"
the company said. "Adobe will maintain its sales presence in
Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Taiwan."
Other U.S. technology firms which have drawn the ire of
China's government include software giant Microsoft Corp
and chipset maker Qualcomm Inc.
Microsoft is the target of an anti-trust investigation for
suspected issues concerning its Windows operating system and
Microsoft Office. The probe has been described as "Kafka-esque"
by experts because of Microsoft's negligible revenues in China
due to piracy.
Last week, Adobe reported its worst quarterly revenue for
Asia in the last five years. For the three months ended August
29, sales in Asia fell 25 percent to $148.2 million.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)