June 19 Adobe Systems Inc is leveraging
its popular Creative Cloud software suite for its new
stock-image service, but will have to dig deeper to woo
designers and take on established players such as Shutterstock
Inc and Getty Images.
Launched on Tuesday, Adobe Stock is a repackaged version of
Fotolia, which Adobe bought in January.
The company is offering the product at a significant
discount to users of its Creative Cloud suite, which houses the
popular Photoshop and Illustrator tools. It will also be
available as a standalone service.
But analysts said it would not be easy to lure customers
away from Shutterstock and the product may even be a hard sell
to existing Creative Cloud users, at least in the near term.
"I think that Creative Cloud users could potentially
experiment with Adobe Stock, but I don't think that the content
is there right now for them to switch over," Topeka Capital
Markets analyst Blake Harper said.
For one, Adobe Stock needs to boost its inventory. It offers
40 million images, while Shutterstock has a gallery of over 56
million images.
"I think the magnitude of the lead that Shutterstock has is
kind of under-appreciated," RBC Capital Markets analyst Rohit
Kulkarni told Reuters.
Getty, one of the oldest in the game, offers more than 25
million images under its iStock brand, apart from other royalty
free images. The company boasts a total inventory of over 100
million images and serves a large editorial clientele.
Adobe's entry could unsettle Getty, which is struggling with
financial problems and has been discounting to retain users.
Topeka's Harper said Adobe would also need to sort out the
"bad blood" between Fotolia's management and U.S. contributors
over payments.
Analysts have said Adobe Stock needs more variety,
especially U.S. content, as Fotolia was more popular in Europe.
PRICING WARS
The key to winning the war could be pricing.
Adobe Stock's annual subscription of 750 images is priced at
$199.99 per month, a dollar more than Shutterstock's
"professional" package.
Getty's premium iStock photos cost $333.25 per month, while
a cheaper collection costs $166.58.
It will take time for Adobe to gain critical mass, and
meanwhile Shutterstock could lower prices to attract new
customers, Morningstar analyst Norman Young said.
Still, Adobe is confident that it will be able to take a
"big share" of the $3-billion total available market, the
company's Chief Financial Officer Mark Garrett told Reuters.
Adobe expects $75 million in revenue from Adobe Stock this year.
Shutterstock's CEO and founder, Jon Oringer, declined to
comment on whether the company expects Adobe Stock's launch to
alter market dynamics.
Getty declined to comment.
