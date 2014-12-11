(Adds forecast, details, share move)
Dec 11 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc
said it would buy stock photography company Fotolia for
$800 million and reported quarterly revenue above market
estimates, helped by higher subscription sales of its Creative
Cloud suite.
Adobe shares were up nearly 8 percent in extended trading.
The company said it would integrate Fotalia, a marketplace
which offers royalty-free stock photos and video, with Creative
Cloud to raise average revenue per user at the business.
Adobe also plans to continue Fotolia as a standalone
service. (adobe.ly/1BiKq40)
The company also said it expected an adjusted profit of
34-40 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion
for the first quarter ending Feb. 28. (adobe.ly/1ut3Luu)
Analysts on average were expecting 39 cents per share in
profit on $1.10 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Adobe has been switching to web-based subscription for its
Creative Suite 6 from traditional box licenses to attract more
predictable recurring revenue.
The company said it expected new Creative Cloud
subscriptions to decline in the current quarter from the 644,000
it added in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 28.
Creative Cloud includes the popular Photoshop, Illustrator
and Flash software. Online subscriptions let customers access
the latest versions of a host of software for a monthly payment.
Adobe's fourth-quarter net income rose to $73.3 million, or
14 cents per share, from $65.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents per share,
higher than the analysts' estimate of 30 cents per share.
Revenue of the company, whose products are some of the most
pirated in the world, rose to $1.07 billion, while analysts had
expected $1.06 billion.
Adobe shares were trading at $75.10 after markets closed on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)