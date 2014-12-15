(Corrects paragraph 6 to replace "products such as" with "a
feature in")
* Sees Fotolia boosting revenue per user on Creative Cloud
* Adds 644,000 Creative Cloud subscriptions in Q4
* Net profit up, revenue narrowly tops estimates
* Shares soar 10 pct to lifetime highs
* KKR bought Fotolia stake for $150 mln -source
By Anya George Tharakan
Dec 12 Shares in Photoshop maker Adobe Systems
Inc soared to lifetime highs on Friday, a day after it
announced plans to buy stock photography company Fotolia for
$800 million and a quarterly jump in subscribers of Creative
Cloud.
The stock rose more than 10 percent, trading at $76.70 per
share as of 1733 GMT as several brokerages published raised
price targets.
The company said it would integrate Fotolia, which offers
royalty-free stock photos and video, with Creative
Cloud to raise its average revenue per user, while Fotolia will
continue as a standalone service.
U.S. private equity firm KKR bought a 50-percent
stake in Fotolia in 2012 for $150 million, a person familiar
with the transaction said.
Adobe is being helped by demand from corporate
customers. Chief Financial Officer Mark Garrett told Reuters
deals with were "getting bigger and bigger".
Garrett added that Adobe, which loses about a third of its
revenue through pirated software, is considering a number of
options to combat piracy including making a feature in Adobe's
Photoshop available only to users who log into the cloud.
The company said it added 644,000 new Creative Cloud
subscriptions in the fourth quarter which ended on
Nov. 28 but noted seasonal factors would trim growth in the
current quarter.
"(It) is very typical for software companies because
software purchasers have been trained to buy software at
the end of the quarter and at the end of the fiscal year. That's
when you get the best deals," Brendan Barnicle, an analyst at
Pacific Crest Securities, told Reuters.
Adobe has been switching to web-based subscription for its
Creative Suite 6 from traditional box licences to attract a more
predictable recurring revenue.
Online subscriptions let customers access the latest
versions of software for a monthly payment.
The company said it expected an adjusted profit of
34-40 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion
for the first quarter ending Feb. 28. (adobe.ly/1ut3Luu)
Analysts on average were expecting 39 cents per share in
profit on $1.10 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Adobe's fourth-quarter net income rose to $73.3 million, or
14 cents per share, from $65.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents per share,
higher than the analysts' estimate of 30 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $1.07 billion, while analysts had expected
$1.06 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; additional
reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)