March 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc reported a 24.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based design and digital marketing tools.

The company's net income rose to $254.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 4, from $84.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)