* Expects FY revenue of $5.8 bln vs est $5.74 bln
* Expects FY adj profit of $2.80/share vs est $2.76/share
* Shares rise 7.5 percent in extended trading
March 17 Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc
raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast that
topped market expectations, bolstered by strong demand for its
Creative Cloud package of software tools.
The company's shares rose 7.5 percent to $96.75 in extended
trading.
San Jose-based Adobe has been switching to web-based
subscriptions from traditional licensed software to enjoy a more
predictable recurring revenue stream.
Creative Cloud, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator and
Indexing, is the biggest of the company's cloud businesses. The
other two are Marketing Cloud and Document Cloud.
Adobe, which is generally conservative with its forecast,
said it now expects an adjusted profit of about $2.80 per share,
on revenue of about $5.8 billion for its fiscal year 2016. (adobe.ly/1VgVQkB)
Analysts on average, were expecting a profit of $2.76 per
share, on revenue of $5.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
It had previously forecast full-year revenue of about $5.7
billion and an adjusted profit of $2.70 per share.
"I think it's a culmination of all the execution that these
guys have put in place for the last 2-3 years," Rosenblatt
Securities analyst Kirk Adams said, adding that it was "unlike"
Adobe to raise their numbers so early in the year.
It also reported quarterly revenue and profit that topped
market expectations on Thursday.
Revenue from its digital media business, which houses
Creative Cloud, jumped 33 percent to a record $932 million.
Revenue rose 24.7 percent to $1.38 billion, beating
analysts' estimate of $1.34 billion.
The company's net income rose to $254.3 million, or 50 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 4, from $84.9
million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 66 cents per share, beating
average analysts' estimate of 61 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adobe's shares have risen about 13 percent in the last 12
months through Thursday's close.
