Sept 20 Adobe Systems Inc reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue, the tenth straight quarter of increase, as its Creative Cloud package of software tools added more subscribers.

The company's revenue rose to $1.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 2, from $1.22 billion a year earlier.

Adobe said its net income rose to $270.79 million, or 54 cents per share, from $174.47 million, or 34 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)