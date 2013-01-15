By Kathleen Kingsbury
NEW YORK Jan 15 When Mitch and Susan Glavas
began the domestic adoption process in 2010, there was one
expense they weren't anticipating: the marketing budget.
The couple's adoption agency initially suggested that they
build a website to introduce themselves to birth parents. But
they hesitated -- until an expected six- to 12-month wait for a
baby grew longer and longer.
Now 21 months into the process, the Glavas' website
(www.glavasadopt.com) is part of a broader online effort to
connect with birth families that includes Facebook, Twitter,
Pinterest, a blog and Internet advertising. "A longer wait
requires more resources," says Susan, 44, a manager for her
family's tech support business in Orange County, California.
International adoptions, once a popular route for many
American families, have declined dramatically in recent years as
foreign governments have tightened adoption regulations, or, as
in the case of Russia in late December, banned them altogether.
Adoptive parents, especially those seeking newborns, are turning
to domestic options instead, but they're finding stiff
competition, long wait times and costs up to $40,000, experts
say.
The National Council For Adoption reports a steady decline
in the number of babies put up for adoption over the past
several decades. Some 18,078 infants were adopted in 2007, the
last time a count was reported. Nearly all were private
adoptions.
"There's a shortage of African-American couples,
so they're usually matched the fastest," says Joan Jaeger,
president of outreach at The Cradle, a non-profit adoption
agency in Evanston, Illinois. Heterosexual and same-gender
couples generally have similar wait times, while single or older
parents may wait longer.
In some ways, waiting is the easy part. Prospective parents
must first hire an agency or adoption attorney, undergo
background checks, physicals and home studies, and determine how
they will pay for it all.
USE THE INTERNET CAREFULLY
More pregnant women are bypassing agencies altogether and
finding new families for their babies online, according to a new
study by the Evan B. Donaldson Adoption Institute, a national
nonprofit (). Web searches and
online advertising yield hundreds of sites promising quick
matches, lower fees and less red tape. But the report found that
online adoption agencies charge more than brick-and-mortar ones.
Adam Pertman, the Adoption Institute's executive director,
advises families to be wary. "The obvious temptation is to
choose the quicker route," Pertman says, noting many adoptive
families have already been dealing with years of infertility.
"But there is no way to do an adoption ethically and
thoughtfully in a hurry."
In the age of Facebook and Google, adoptive families must
also accept that most domestic adoptions will be open adoptions
-- in which contact between a child and his birth parents
continues after the adoption is finalized. A recent survey of
100 infant adoption programs found only 5 percent were fully
closed, while 55 percent were fully opened and 40 percent
allowed information to be shared through the agency.
That should not dissuade would-be parents. "Most couples
come in thinking they want a closed adoption but nearly all are
later grateful they have that connection to the birth family,"
The Cradle's Jaeger says. While adoption laws vary widely
state-by-state, once an adoption is finalized, biological
families have no legal means to take a child back, she adds.
SEEK OUT FINANCING AND TAX CREDITS
Reputable agencies are upfront about fees. The Cradle, for
example, charges adopting families $33,000. But it can be hard
to predict medical expenses for infant and mother, which
generally need to be paid out-of-pocket.
Low-income families may qualify for adoption grants, and
some financial institutions now offer loans to fund adoptions
California-based American Christian Credit Union, for
example, offers home-equity loans for adoptions, as well as a
low interest rate Visa card with no annual fee.
Longer wait times are also bring hidden costs. After
spending all their savings, Connecticut couple Christa and
Brandon Singleton reluctantly called off their adoption search
this fall when faced with having to renew their home study,
which generally costs about $2,000. "We were too discouraged to
spend more money," says Christa, who was laid off in July.
Then the unexpected happened - they were matched to a little
girl, born Jan. 5. The Singletons scrambled to come up with rest
of the cash, borrowing against Brandon's 401(k) and tightening
their household budget. All in all, the adoption will cost
$27,000.
They will recoup some of that expense through the federal
adoption tax credit, which Congress permanently extended through
its recent "fiscal cliff" deal. Families earning under $150,000
qualify for the full $10,000 credit, which phases out for higher
incomes.
The Singletons will also receive help from Brandon's
employer, the U.S. military.
A 2009 survey by human-resources consultancy Hewitt
Associates found that more than half of the 940 large employers
surveyed offer some type of adoption assistance. The Dave Thomas
Foundation for Adoption produces an annual list of the best
workplaces for adoption on its website ().
CONSIDER FOSTER CARE ADOPTION
The foster care system is another alternative. "If a family
is willing to take an older child or (a group of siblings), that
opens up a lot more possibilities," says Rita Sorenson,
executive director of the Dave Thomas Foundation.
About 104,000 children in the foster care system were
waiting to be adopted as of July 2012, according to the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services.
States, the legal guardians of children in foster care,
cover agency and other placement fees, so out-of-pocket costs
for families can range from nothing to $2,500, Sorenson
estimates, depending on whether a family hires its own attorney.
Because many foster children have special needs, which can
range from a deceased parent to serious medical conditions, they
may also qualify for state or federal subsidies that follow them
until age 18.
"In an ideal world, every family would concurrently be
thinking about foster care, international and private adoptions
as viable options," says Sorenson.