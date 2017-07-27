FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Ackman's Pershing Square builds stake in outsourcing company ADP - BBG
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2017 / 5:33 PM / a day ago

Ackman's Pershing Square builds stake in outsourcing company ADP - BBG

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has built a stake in business outsourcing company Automatic Data Processing Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

ADP's shares rose as much as 12.3 percent to a record high of $118.96.

Ackman has already bought shares in ADP and could acquire more through the new funds he filed documents for last week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2v1dbs2)

Pershing Square declined to comment, while ADP could not be reached immediately for a comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.