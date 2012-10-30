PARIS Oct 30 The former head of French state
bank Caisse des Depot et Consignations is the frontrunner to
take the helm of Aeroports de Paris, people familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
Augustin de Romanet, 51, whose term at CDC ended in March,
is the most likely candidate to succeed Pierre Graff, the
65-year-old chairman and chief executive who is retiring from
the airport operator on Nov. 11.
Aeroports de Paris, which runs Paris' two airports,
Roissy/Charles de Gaulle and Orly, is 52 percent controlled by
the French state.
Other candidates for the post include Francois Rubichon,
ADP's deputy chief executive, and Jean-Marc Janaillac, the head
of state-owned public transport operator RATP Developpement.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Julien Ponthus; Writing by
Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)