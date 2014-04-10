April 10 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc said its board had approved a tax-free spinoff of its dealer services business into an independent publicly traded company.

ADP expects to receive at least $700 million from the spinoff, which is expected to be completed in the early part of the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)