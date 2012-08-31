PARIS Aug 31 Aeroports de Paris
maintained its profit outlook despite posting
lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, as
weakness in core activities clouded brisk retail and property
earnings.
The operator of Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports said
earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA)
slipped 0.2 percent to 464 million euros in the three months to
end-June as revenues rose 4.1 percent to 1.267 billion euros.
Analysts were on average expecting, EBITDA of 477 million
euros on sales of 1.325 billion and net profits of 153 million
in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
ADP said gross earnings from airport operations fell 14
percent weighed down by higher external costs while retail
earnings grew almost 10 percent.
ADP, which recently acquired 38 percent of Istanbul airport
operator TAV, reiterated a forecast for modest growth in its
widely watched EBITDA as well as passenger traffic and revenue
for 2012.
It maintained a parallel goal of increasing EBITDA by 40
percent between 2009 and 2015.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)