BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
Aug 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on strong growth at its professional employer organization segment that offers business owners human resources and employee benefits services.
Net earnings for the fourth quarter rose to $258.4 million, or 53 cents per share, from $241.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 5 percent to $2.6 billion.
* Hilton announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock