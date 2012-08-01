Aug 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on strong growth at its professional employer organization segment that offers business owners human resources and employee benefits services.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter rose to $258.4 million, or 53 cents per share, from $241.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 5 percent to $2.6 billion.