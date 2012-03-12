* ADP to pay $874 mln for stake
* Price at 32 pct premium to TAV latest closing price
* Deal gives ADP three seats on TAV board - ADP CEO
PARIS/ISTANBUL, March 12 France's
Aeroports de Paris confirmed on Monday that it would
buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV
Havalimanlari Holding for $874 million and said the
deal would boost earnings from next year.
ADP is paying 11.3 Turkish lira per share, a premium of 32
percent to TAV's latest closing price, in a deal that values all
of TAV's equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said
in a statement.
"This changes our size, bringing to 37 the number of
airports in our portfolio, not counting Amsterdam, representing
180 million passengers," ADP Chief Executive Pierre Graff said
in an interview.
"This puts us in the top two or three (airport operators) in
the world."
TAV minority shareholders do not stand to benefit from the
substantial premium in the deal. TAV CEO Sani Sener said he did
not expect a mandatory tender offer for minorities shares.
ADP, which also recently won a concession to run and extend
Zagreb's airports, said it expected to achieve double-digit
returns on equity from the deal, adding that it would add to
earnings per share as of next year.
The deal, in which ADP will buy 18 percent stakes from Akfen
Holding and unlisted construction firm Tepe Insaat,
will be financed using existing cash and already secured
acquisition debt financing, ADP added.
As part of the deal, ADP will also buy 49 percent of
unlisted construction company TAV Yatirim.
The deal gives ADP three seats on TAV Havalimanlari's
11-person board, Graff said.
Reuters reported on Sunday that ADP had won a bidding battle
for the TAV stake, pipping French construction company Vinci
.
ADP shares were down 0.4 percent, while Vinci shares were
0.2 percent lower on Monday. Akfen shares were 0.2 percent
lower, while TAV shares were up 1.4 percent.
One Paris-based broker called the offer "slightly
expensive," saying it valued TAV at 20 times earnings, an
average of 15 percent higher than European peers. Still, the
broker said the deal did not rule out the possibility of ADP
raising its dividend in the medium term.
