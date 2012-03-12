PARIS, March 12 France's Aeroports de
Paris confirmed on Monday that it would buy a 38
percent stake in Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari
Holding for $874 million and said the deal would
boost earnings from next year.
ADP is paying 11.3 Turkish lira per share, a premium of 32
percent to TAV's latest closing price, in a deal that values all
of TAV's equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said
in a statement.
"Aeroports de Paris expects to achieve double-digit returns
on equity from this transaction," ADP said. "The transaction is
expected to be EPS (earnings per share) accretive as of 2013."
The deal will be financed using existing cash and already
secured acquisition debt financing, ADP added.
Reuters reported on Sunday that ADP had won a bidding battle
for the TAV stake, pipping French construction company Vinci
.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)