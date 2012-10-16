PARIS Oct 16 Traffic at Paris airports was flat in September at 7.9 million passengers, with a 0.4 percent drop at Charles de Gaulle offset by a 1 percent rise at Orly, ADP said in a statement on Tuesday.

"International traffic excluding Europe increased slightly by 0.6 percent with good performance on African and Latin American routes," ADP said.

"Traffic to and from The Middle East and Asia-Pacific recorded a moderate increase. North America declined sharply following a reduction in capacity of flights offered by some airlines."

Since the beginning of the year, ADP's traffic has increased by 1.3 percent to a total of 68.1 million passengers. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)