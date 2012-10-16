PARIS Oct 16 Traffic at Paris airports was flat
in September at 7.9 million passengers, with a 0.4 percent drop
at Charles de Gaulle offset by a 1 percent rise at Orly, ADP
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"International traffic excluding Europe increased slightly
by 0.6 percent with good performance on African and Latin
American routes," ADP said.
"Traffic to and from The Middle East and Asia-Pacific
recorded a moderate increase. North America declined sharply
following a reduction in capacity of flights offered by some
airlines."
Since the beginning of the year, ADP's traffic has increased
by 1.3 percent to a total of 68.1 million passengers.
