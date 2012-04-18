PARIS, April 18 Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capital's international airports, said passenger traffic rose 5 percent in March, led by a 12 percent surge in Middle Eastern travel.

Passenger numbers at Roissy Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports advanced to a combined 7.1 million in March, the company said on Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific traffice jumped 8.3 percent, ADP said. Passenger numbers also gained 7.5 percent for North America, 6.6 percent for Latin America and 5.4 percent for Africa. European traffic rose 4.1 percent.

International traffic increased 7.5 percent overall, more than three times the 2.1 percent gain on domestic French routes. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)