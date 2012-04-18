PARIS, April 18 Aeroports de Paris, operator of
the French capital's international airports, said passenger
traffic rose 5 percent in March, led by a 12 percent surge in
Middle Eastern travel.
Passenger numbers at Roissy Charles de Gaulle and Orly
airports advanced to a combined 7.1 million in March, the
company said on Wednesday.
Asia-Pacific traffice jumped 8.3 percent, ADP said.
Passenger numbers also gained 7.5 percent for North America, 6.6
percent for Latin America and 5.4 percent for Africa. European
traffic rose 4.1 percent.
International traffic increased 7.5 percent overall, more
than three times the 2.1 percent gain on domestic French routes.
