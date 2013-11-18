BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 ADT Corp : * Sues vision security for engaging in additional deceptive sales practices * Filed second lawsuit against Vision Security to stop sales agents from using
deceptive sales pitches, and obtain further damages, attorney fees * Says lawsuit alleges "Vision has been training its sales force to sell alarm
* Says lawsuit alleges "Vision has been training its sales force to sell alarm systems by posing as GE technicians"
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares