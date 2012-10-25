* Corvex wants ADT to improve capital structure, capital
allocation
* Corvey has 5.02 percent stake, may buy more shares
* ADT shares up 7 percent
By Nick Zieminski
Oct 25 ADT Corp, the home security
company recently spun off from Tyco International Ltd,
said on Thursday that it had held constructive discussion with
Corvex Management LP, an investment firm that has taken a 5.02
percent stake.
Founded by Keith Meister, one of activist investor Carl
Icahn's longtime associates, Corvex said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it believed ADT
shares were undervalued and had met with management to discuss
strategy. It may buy additional shares.
The purchases began on Sept. 17, when ADT began trading on a
when-issued basis, and continued once the stock began trading on
the open market on Oct. 1.
George Soros' Soros Fund Management owns a 0.25 percent
stake in ADT, the filing showed.
Corvex said it wanted ADT to consider "strategic
alternatives including ... improving capital structure and
capital allocation," according to the regulatory filing.
Neither ADT nor Corvex had any additional comment.
ADT shares were up 7 percent at $40.99 in morning trading.
Earlier in the day, they had risen as much as 11 percent to
$42.42, the highest level in the stock's six-week existence.
ADT is the largest home monitoring company in the United
States and Canada, with a market capitalization of about $8.8
billion. Until recently it was a part of Tyco, which also spun
off its flow control business, which merged with Pentair.