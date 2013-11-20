BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
Nov 20 ADT Corp : * Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 results * Q4 earnings per share $0.46 excluding items * Q4 earnings per share $0.45 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $846 million versus I/B/E/S view $842.4 million * Sees FY 2014 recurring revenue and total revenue growth of 4%-5% * Increases quarterly dividend by 60 percent to $0.20 per share * FY 2014 revenue view $3.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees EBITDA margin before special items to improve 150 basis points over 3
year period with at least 50 basis point improvement in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: