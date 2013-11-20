Nov 20 ADT Corp : * Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 results * Q4 earnings per share $0.46 excluding items * Q4 earnings per share $0.45 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $846 million versus I/B/E/S view $842.4 million * Sees FY 2014 recurring revenue and total revenue growth of 4%-5% * Increases quarterly dividend by 60 percent to $0.20 per share * FY 2014 revenue view $3.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees EBITDA margin before special items to improve 150 basis points over 3