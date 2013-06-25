June 25 A slew of advertising technology
businesses are preparing for their toughest pitch yet:
persuading investors to buy their stock in initial public
offerings later this year.
Trouble is, some investors are dubious because it is hard to
tell whether any company has a real technological edge. Ad tech
companies that have gone public in the past do not inspire
confidence either, with stocks of several down sharply since
their debuts.
New York-based Tremor Video will be first to test the
waters, pricing its IPO on Wednesday. If the
debut goes well, it could set a supportive valuation bar for
other companies in the ad tech field that are eying public
floats later this year. These include Criteo, RocketFuel and
YuMe, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Tremor Video, Criteo, RocketFuel and YuMe declined to
comment on their IPO plans.
"I wouldn't be surprised if in five years the space is
successful but many of the companies we now talk about are not
the winners," said Chris Zepf, a portfolio manager at Kingdom
Ridge Capital in White Plains, New York. "History in the
technology sector has shown that a rising tide frequently does
not lift all boats."
Advertising technology companies help advertisers buy ads,
including graphical and video ads, more efficiently. They also
help websites sell space on their own pages. Display advertising
spending in the United States alone is expected to reach $17.7
billion this year, according to research firm eMarketer, as
companies look to advertise across different platforms including
mobile and tablets.
STOCK DROPS
Many smaller ad tech companies are trying to grab market
share from Google Inc, whose slice of the sector is
expected to climb to 20.7 percent next year up from 17.6 percent
this year, according to eMarketer.
But in a sector characterized by hundreds of different
companies, it is often difficult for outsiders to distinguish
how one ad tech company's algorithms are better than the next,
analysts and bankers say.
"It's very hard to tell in a due diligence process who will
be the winners and the losers," said Karsten Weide, an analyst
with IDC. "You can look at a technology stack but it's hard to
tell. A lot of it is marketing and positioning within certain
buzz words."
Relatively few ad tech companies have gone public so far.
Those that have, such as mobile marketer Millennial Media Inc
and online advertising management platform Marin Software
Inc, have seen their shares fall by more than 30
percent so far this year.
"If you're a private company and you see these companies
getting crucified on the public markets, how excited are you to
go public?" said Paul Martino, managing director of Bullpen
Capital, an early stage venture capital firm.
Tremor Video, which is trying to raise around $90 million in
an IPO, is an online video ad network that runs ads on more than
500 websites and mobile applications. Revenue increased 17
percent to $105.2 million over last year while its net loss
narrowed to $16.6 million from $21 million. The company is
expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the
ticker TRMR.