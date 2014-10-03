(Corrects EPS outlook range in fourth bullet to $0.23-$0.24
from $0.23-$0 in Oct 2 brief item)
Oct 2 ADTRAN Inc :
* Announces revised third quarter revenue and earnings estimate
* GAAP earnings per share for Q3, assuming dilution, are
expected to range from $0.19 to $0.20
* Says revenue for third quarter is expected to range from
$162.0 million to $163.0 million
* Non-GAAP earnings per share for Q3 are expected to range from
$0.23 to $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $177.4 million
-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expect a material improvement in results beginning in
2015
* Says "shortfall in enterprise spending was influenced by
inventory corrections" which co expects to be resolved as it
enters 2015
