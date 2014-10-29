BRIEF-Transtec applies for initiation of a protective screening procedure
* Application for the initiation of a protective screening procedure on the grounds of imminent insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 29 Aduma SA :
* Said on Tuesday it filed to District Court in Wroclaw for bankruptcy with liquidation of assets
* Said direct reason for the request is the loss of liquidity and inability to meet its cash obligations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Application for the initiation of a protective screening procedure on the grounds of imminent insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Court orders JM appointment discharged, co wound up, Cosimo Borrelli and Jason Aleksander Kardachi appointed joint and several liquidators