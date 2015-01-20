BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Jan 20 U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 22 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by continued weak PC and graphic card sales and intense competition from Intel Corp.
AMD reported a net loss of $364 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 27, compared with a profit of $89 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.24 billion from 1.59 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
LONDON, May 11 Proposals by a G20-backed task force for companies to disclose how they manage climate risks would mislead investors and distort markets, according to research by analytics and data provider IHS Markit on Thursday.