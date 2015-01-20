Jan 20 U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 22 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by continued weak PC and graphic card sales and intense competition from Intel Corp.

AMD reported a net loss of $364 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 27, compared with a profit of $89 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.24 billion from 1.59 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)