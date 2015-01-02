BRIEF-Amdocs reports Q2 revenue $966 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 2 Adva Optical Networking SE :
* Announces the appointment of Ulrich Dopfer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of Jan. 1
* Says Ulrich Dopfer takes over the role of CFO and president of North American subsidiary from Jaswir Singh
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.