Nov 27 Advadis SA W Upadlosci Ukladowej :

* Resolves to issue 44,001 series K shares of issue price of 0.23 zloty each

* The series K shares will be eligible for a dividend from FY 2014

* The current shareholders have no rights to subscribe for the new shares Source text for Eikon:

