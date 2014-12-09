BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London - British official
* British official says Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya arrested in London, to be presented in court later on Tuesday (Reporting By Delhi Newsroom)
Dec 9 Advadis SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Sells plot of land with property in Cracow, Poland to Ogrod Kubusia Puchatka Sp. z o.o. for 1.1 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMAX - co, IMAX China Holding Jiangsu Omnijoi Cinema announced expansion of hybrid revenue-sharing arrangement, addition of 40 new IMAX theatre systems