BRIEF-VGI Global Media posts FY net profit of 826.4 mln baht
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Advance Material :
* Says it to repurchase up to 6,800,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.95 pct stake) during the period from May 12 to July 11
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$3.5 per share ~ T$7.65 per share
* Says the total share repurchase consideration is T$52,020,000
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGwh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q1 2017, group's completed gross merchandise volume was RMB12.67 billion, up 116.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: