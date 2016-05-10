May 10 Advance Material :

* Says it to repurchase up to 6,800,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.95 pct stake) during the period from May 12 to July 11

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$3.5 per share ~ T$7.65 per share

* Says the total share repurchase consideration is T$52,020,000

