MUMBAI, June 15 Following are the June quarter likely advance tax numbers for some of the top Indian companies from Mumbai region. The numbers are provided by a source at the Income Tax department. (All figures in million rupees) Company Name April-June 2012 April-June 2011 State Bank of India 11,700 11,000 Reliance Industries 7,680 9,000 Life Insurance Corp 6,300 5,820 ICICI Bank 5,000 4,000 HDFC Bank 5,000 4,000 Tata Consultancy Services 3,200 2,500 Bank of Baroda 3,150 2,700 HDFC 3,000 2,550 Tata Steel 2,700 2,600 Standard Chartered (India) 2,700 2,200 Union Bank 1,920 1,750 Bank of India 1,750 1,700 Larsen and Toubro 1,600 1,800 Bajaj Auto 1,500 1,250 Hindustan Unilever 1,400 950 Ultratech Cement 1,100 400 Mahindra & Mahindra 900 900 Kotak Mahindra Bank 750 600 Yes Bank 700 600 Ambuja Cements 600 500 Indusind Bank 600 400 Asian Paints 550 550 Tata Motors 550 600 Hindalco 500 700 ACC 450 400 Tata Power 320 300 Tata Chemicals 290 250 Colgate Palmolive 240 200 Godrej Consumer Products 150 170 (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)