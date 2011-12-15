MUMBAI, Dec 15 Following are the December quarter likely advance tax
numbers for some of the top Indian companies from Mumbai region. The numbers are provided by a
source at the Income Tax department. (All figures in million rupees unless specified)
Company Name Oct-Dec 2011 Oct-Dec 2010
State Bank of India 17,000 18,500
Life Insurance Corp 12,000 10,500
Tata Steel 11,000 10,000
Reliance Industries 10,000 11,900
HDFC Bank 9,000 7,500
Bank of Baroda 5,500 4,200
Tata Consultancy Services 5,500 2,200
HDFC 4,800 4,100
Standard Chartered (India) 4,700 3,750
ICICI Bank 4,500 4,500
Bajaj Auto 4,500 3,700
Larsen and Toubro 3,500 3,400
Hindustan Unilever 3,000 2,200
Mahindra & Mahindra 2,200 2,300
Union Bank 2,200 3,500
Ultratech Cement 2,100 2,300
Hindalco 2,000 2,000
Yes Bank 1,600 1,200
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1,500 800
Ambuja Cements 1,500 600
Asian Paints 1,300 1,000
Indusind Bank 1,200 1,100
Grasim Industries 1,200 1,600
Bank of India 1,000 1,500
Central Bank of India 1,000 1,800
ACC 950 400
LIC Housing Finance 900 800
Tata Power 800 600
Tata Motors 800 2,200
Tata Chemicals 700 550
Castrol India 700 800
Crompton Greaves 650 800
Godrej Consumer Products 400 150
Zee Entertainment 400 400
Colgate Palmolive 400 340
(Reporting by Nandita Bose)