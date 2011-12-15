MUMBAI, Dec 15 Following are the December quarter likely advance tax numbers for some of the top Indian companies from Mumbai region. The numbers are provided by a source at the Income Tax department. (All figures in million rupees unless specified) Company Name Oct-Dec 2011 Oct-Dec 2010 State Bank of India 17,000 18,500 Life Insurance Corp 12,000 10,500 Tata Steel 11,000 10,000 Reliance Industries 10,000 11,900 HDFC Bank 9,000 7,500 Bank of Baroda 5,500 4,200 Tata Consultancy Services 5,500 2,200 HDFC 4,800 4,100 Standard Chartered (India) 4,700 3,750 ICICI Bank 4,500 4,500 Bajaj Auto 4,500 3,700 Larsen and Toubro 3,500 3,400 Hindustan Unilever 3,000 2,200 Mahindra & Mahindra 2,200 2,300 Union Bank 2,200 3,500 Ultratech Cement 2,100 2,300 Hindalco 2,000 2,000 Yes Bank 1,600 1,200 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1,500 800 Ambuja Cements 1,500 600 Asian Paints 1,300 1,000 Indusind Bank 1,200 1,100 Grasim Industries 1,200 1,600 Bank of India 1,000 1,500 Central Bank of India 1,000 1,800 ACC 950 400 LIC Housing Finance 900 800 Tata Power 800 600 Tata Motors 800 2,200 Tata Chemicals 700 550 Castrol India 700 800 Crompton Greaves 650 800 Godrej Consumer Products 400 150 Zee Entertainment 400 400 Colgate Palmolive 400 340 (Reporting by Nandita Bose)