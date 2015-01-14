Jan 14 Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA :

* Says going private of ADB Holdings successful - 90 pct threshold crossed

* Says ADB Holdings and 4T S.A., published a combined offer to take ADB Holdings S.A. private

* Combined offer consisted of a public tender offer for all shares of ADB Holdings S.A. presented by 4T S.A., and a repurchase offer for a maximum of 10 pct of all shares of ADB Holdings S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)