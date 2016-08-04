BANGKOK Aug 4 Thailand's largest mobile phone
operator Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) was hit by
higher marketing expenses and weaker handset sales in the second
quarter and reported a 2.6 percent year-on-year fall in net
profit on Thursday.
The AIS result, which was in line with analyst forecasts,
follows Thailand's second-ranked Total Access Communication
which last month reported a 90 percent plunge in net
profit in the same April-June period.
However, AIS' net profit of 9.6 billion baht ($275 million)
was in line with a 9.6 billion baht avereage forecast of eight
analysts polled by Reuters, and was 19 percent higher than in
the previous quarter.
And the company's service revenue growth in the second half
is also expected to improve from a drop of 0.8 percent in the
first half, which prompted AIS to revise its 2016 revenue
forecast to be "slightly better than 2015".
AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, previously said revenue would be unchanged from 2015.
Second-quarter marketing expenses rose 92 percent
year-on-yearmainly to a handset migration campaign, while
handset sales fell by 25 percent due to a handset subsidy, it
said.
AIS also raised the forecast for its profit margin to 38-39
percent from 37-38 percent, as the handset subsidy should fall
in the second half after it won a licence for 900MHz spectrum in
May.
The acquisition of the licence enabled AIS to continue
providing 2G services for the remaining 5.7 million 2G-handset
customers, it said.
At the end of June, it had 39.4 million subscribers, up from
38.5 million at end 2015, while it has more than 7 million 4G
users after the launch in January, it said.
AIS's non-voice revenue increased 20 percent year-on-year
while the volume of usage per subscriber rose to 2.6GB per
month, doubling from the past two years, mainly due to higher
smartphone penetration and attractive data price packages.
($1 = 34.9200 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alexander Smith)