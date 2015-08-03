BANGKOK Aug 3 Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS) , Thailand's largest mobile operator, said its second-quarter net profit rose 16 percent due to higher service revenues and lower regulatory costs.

Net profit was 9.85 billion baht ($281 million) for the April-June quarter, it said on Monday, higher than the 9.26 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. This compared with 8.48 billion baht a year earlier.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , now aims for service revenue growth of 3 percent this year, versus an earlier forecast of 3-4 percent, it said in a statement. It has reduced its investment budget to 36 billion baht from 40 billion baht, it added.

($1 = 35.0600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)