BANGKOK May 9 Advanced Info Service Pcl's (AIS) first-quarter net profit fell 18 percent to the lowest for any quarter since the end of 2011 as higher costs and lower revenues hit Thailand's largest mobile phone company.

AIS said net profit was 8.07 billion baht ($229.7 million) for the January-March quarter, below the average 8.4 billion baht forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts and the lowest since 3.66 billion in the final three months of 2011.

The company said in a statement its revenue this year was expected to be unchanged from 2015, with the impact on sales from the ending of its 2G services being offset by growth in faster third and fourth generation services and fixed broadband.

In the first quarter, call revenue fell 17 percent from a year earlier while SIM and handset sales plunged 32 percent, contributing to an 8.2 percent drop in overall revenue despite a 21 percent jump in non-voice and data services revenue.

Thailand's mobile market leader has to shut down its 2G services after it lost out to True Corp in a December auction to renew its licence, though the military government has postponed the closure until June 30.

AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd , has been scrambling since the December auction to migrate about 12 million 2G subscribers to 3G or 4G services by offering free handsets since December.

As of the end of March, 5 million had been migrated but the cost of dishing out free handsets pushed up its marketing expenses by 281 percent from a year earlier.

Thailand's ruling junta has also ordered the telecoms regulator to rerun a 4G auction on May 27 after the winner, Jasmine International, failed to make a first payment and forfeited its licence in March.

AIS is widely expected to win the 4G licence as it needs to expand bandwidth capacity to serve customers, but analysts said the high cost of the new 900 MHz spectrum could weigh on the company's profit growth.

AIS said it was maintaining its dividend payout at 100 percent of net profit. According to Starmine SmartEstimates, which emphasises recent forecasts by top rated analysts, AIS has a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.4 percent, the second highest among wireless telecoms firms in Asia Pacific.

($1 = 35.1300 baht) (Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)