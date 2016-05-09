BANGKOK May 9 Advanced Info Service Pcl's (AIS)
first-quarter net profit fell 18 percent to the
lowest for any quarter since the end of 2011 as higher costs and
lower revenues hit Thailand's largest mobile phone company.
AIS said net profit was 8.07 billion baht ($229.7 million)
for the January-March quarter, below the average 8.4 billion
baht forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts and the lowest
since 3.66 billion in the final three months of 2011.
The company said in a statement its revenue this year was
expected to be unchanged from 2015, with the impact on sales
from the ending of its 2G services being offset by growth in
faster third and fourth generation services and fixed broadband.
In the first quarter, call revenue fell 17 percent from a
year earlier while SIM and handset sales plunged 32 percent,
contributing to an 8.2 percent drop in overall revenue despite a
21 percent jump in non-voice and data services revenue.
Thailand's mobile market leader has to shut down its 2G
services after it lost out to True Corp in a December
auction to renew its licence, though the military government has
postponed the closure until June 30.
AIS, 23 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, has been scrambling since the December auction to
migrate about 12 million 2G subscribers to 3G or 4G services by
offering free handsets since December.
As of the end of March, 5 million had been migrated but the
cost of dishing out free handsets pushed up its marketing
expenses by 281 percent from a year earlier.
Thailand's ruling junta has also ordered the telecoms
regulator to rerun a 4G auction on May 27 after the winner,
Jasmine International, failed to make a first payment
and forfeited its licence in March.
AIS is widely expected to win the 4G licence as it needs to
expand bandwidth capacity to serve customers, but analysts said
the high cost of the new 900 MHz spectrum could weigh on the
company's profit growth.
AIS said it was maintaining its dividend payout at 100
percent of net profit. According to Starmine SmartEstimates,
which emphasises recent forecasts by top rated analysts, AIS has
a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.4 percent, the second
highest among wireless telecoms firms in Asia Pacific.
($1 = 35.1300 baht)
(Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; editing by
David Clarke)