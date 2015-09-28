BANGKOK, Sept 28 Thailand's military government
has asked state-run telecoms operator TOT to seek 72 billion
baht ($1.99 billion) in compensation from a telecoms firm
founded by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra over changes
to concession contracts.
TOT should seek the compensation from Advanced Info Service
Pcl (AIS) before its contract expires on Sept 30,
Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister Uttama
Savanayana told reporters.
ICT ministry and TOT could be charged with neglect of duty
if they decide not to take action, Uttama said.
TOT officials were not available for immidiate comment.
An AIS official told Reuters the company has complied with
terms of the agreement and the amendment was in compliance with
the law in the same practice as other operators.
In 1990, TOT granted the 25-year contract to AIS, the
country's largest mobile operator, for the right to operate a
mobile phone network.
In 2001 the government of former Prime Minister Thaksin
Shinawatra, reduced the concession fee for AIS's prepard
services to 20-25 percent from 25-35 percent.
AIS and its parent, Intouch Holding Pcl,
formally known as Shin Corp, were founded by Thaksin, who was
ousted in a coup in 2006.
($1 = 36.2600 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)