BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) said it has "no responsibility to pay" about 70 billion baht ($1.9 billion) compensation to state-run telecoms operator TOT in a dispute over changes to concession contracts.

AIS, Thailand's largest mobile operator, has submitted the case to an arbitration body to decide, AIS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The company strongly confirmed that the amendments to the agreement were made correctly, faithfully and with the consent of both parties," it said.

($1 = 36.3100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)