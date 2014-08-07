Aug 7 Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA : * Says H1 revenue reached $161.1 million, a decline of 23.4 % compared to the

same period of last year * Says H1 gross profit amounted to $49.1 million, compared to gross profit of

$59.6 million yer ago * Says H1 EBITDA declined from $16.1 million year ago to $10.9 million * Says H1 net profit of $1.7 million, compared to profit of $3.2 million for

the same period last year