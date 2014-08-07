BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA : * Says H1 revenue reached $161.1 million, a decline of 23.4 % compared to the
same period of last year * Says H1 gross profit amounted to $49.1 million, compared to gross profit of
$59.6 million yer ago * Says H1 EBITDA declined from $16.1 million year ago to $10.9 million * Says H1 net profit of $1.7 million, compared to profit of $3.2 million for
the same period last year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.