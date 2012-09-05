Sept 5 Strong demand for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc's wound care brands, such as ActivHeal, in Europe swelled the company's first-half profit by 72 percent.

The company also said it expects to meet market expectations for profit for the full year.

Advanced Medical said second-half sales would be boosted by rising sales and market share gains of LiquiBand, a range of medical adhesives, in the United States, where the company has been expanding its market share.

Sales of wound dressing product ActivHeal, which rose 40 percent in the first half, are expected to continue to grow in the second half, the company said.

Profit before tax for six months ended June 30 rose to 4.5 million pounds ($7.15 million) from 2.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 52 percent to 24.8 million pounds. Revenue from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, which is its largest market and contributes 46 percent of its overall revenue rose 105 percent to 15 million pounds.

Shares in the company, which proposed an interim dividend of 0.17 pence per share as against 0.145 pence a year earlier, closed at 69 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.