BRIEF-Zafgen preclinical abstract will present results for zgn-1061 on glycemic control, weight loss and safety profile
* Zafgen to present two late-breaking abstracts for zgn-1061 at the american diabetes association 77th scientific sessions
LONDON, Sept 5 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC : * H1 group revenue up 52 percent to 24.8 million STG * H1 adjusted profit before tax up 98 percent to 5.4 million STG * Interim dividend 0.17 pence per share versus 0.145 pence a year earlier * Optimistic about long term prospects
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing