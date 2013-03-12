SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Advanced Micro Devices
Inc agreed to sell and lease back its campus in Austin,
Texas, to raise $164 million in cash and fund its chipmaking
business as it diversifies beyond the struggling PC industry
into new markets.
AMD said that following the sale of its "Lone Star Campus"
to an affiliate of Spear Street Capital, it would enter into a
12-year lease to continue its operations there.
The sale of the campus comes as the company and its larger
rival, Intel Corp, struggle with slowing personal
computer sales.
AMD said it expected its first-quarter results to include
proceeds of the deal and a special charge of about $50 million
for the difference between the sale proceeds and the carry value
of the property.
With the growing popularity of Apple Inc's iPad and
other tablets sapping demand for PCs, AMD, one of Silicon
Valley's oldest chipmakers, has laid off engineers while looking
for new markets for its products.
AMD sold and leased back its headquarters in Sunnyvale,
California, in 1998.